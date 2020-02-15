Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smoke in Kolkata Metro coach, passengers evacuated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 16:09 IST
Smoke in Kolkata Metro coach, passengers evacuated
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Passengers of a Noapara-bound train in the North-South line of the Kolkata Metro were evacuated at Chandni Chowk station after smoke was seen billowing out from one of the coaches on Saturday, officials said.

Passengers raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out from the air-conditioned metro rake when it stopped at the station in the central part of the city around 1.35 pm, Metro officials said. The passengers were deboarded and the empty rake sent to Noapara carshed, the officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident and the services were briefly disrupted, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru-Seattle direct flight to commence in October

American Airlines has announced a daily non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Seattle in the United States from October 2020. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the US, the Kempegowda International Airport here sa...

Air Defence Command to be set up first by CDS, headed by 3-star IAF officer

Moving swiftly, Chief of Defence Staff CDS General Bipin Rawat is aiming to set up the first integrated tri-services command by June this year which will be headed by an Indian Air Force IAF officer. The first integrated military formation ...

12 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers transferred in reshuffle

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 Rajasthan Administrative Service RAS officers were transferred or re-designated on Saturday. Among the 12 were seven officers who had been awaiting posting order, according to an order by the Department of Pe...

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 7 in arms case of banned Naxal group PLFI

The NIA has filed the first supplementary charge-sheet against seven persons in a case relating to the recovery of foreign-made arms and ammunitions from PLFI, an outlawed Naxal organisation in Jharkhand. Gulab Kumar Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Rake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020