12 Rajasthan Administrative Service officers transferred in reshuffle

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, 12 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers were transferred or re-designated on Saturday. Among the 12 were seven officers who had been awaiting posting order, according to an order by the Department of Personnel.

Rajesh Kumar Chauhan was transferred as joint secretary of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and Sohan Ram Chaudhary was posted as Deputy Director of the Integrated Child Development Services. Radheshyam will be the additional district collector of Pali, a post earlier held by Chaudhary.

Other officers transferred or given new posting are Baldev Sharma, Narendra Kumar Thori, Suresh Kumar Bunker, Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Kailash Chand Gurjar, Jai Singh, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, Ramesh Sirvi Punadia and Om Prakash Sharma.

