Left Menu
Development News Edition

No appointment, but Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Amit Shah on Sunday

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:23 IST
No appointment, but Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Amit Shah on Sunday
Protestors at Shaheen Bagh while speaking to the reporters on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister. The development came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said at Times Now Summit that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days.

A large number of people have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year over the CAA, seeking its withdrawal. It's being dubbed as the "people's protest" because it has no leader or coordinator. Speaking with media persons on Saturday, a group of anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh claimed that they would be going to meet the Home Minister, and everyone of them would meet the Home Minister personally instead of taking a delegation.

The protestors here called a press conference and told the reporters that no delegation would visit the Home Minister, rather each and every demonstrator along with the people who have problem with the newly amended citizenship Act, would go and meet him at 2 pm tomorrow. "Amit Shah has himself invited everyone on television to meet him, so we are going to meet him tomorrow. Shah himself said that whoever is facing problem due to CAA should meet him," said one of the protesters who did not wish to be named.

A woman protester said that all the women would also be going to meet the Home Minister tomorrow. "Everyone will go and meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 pm tomorrow. It's a request that all the citizens including men and women who are facing problems due to CAA, NRC and NPR have to go and meet Amit Shah and PM Modi ji," said an elderly woman.

On Friday, protestors at Shaheen Bagh held heart-shaped cut-outs in which they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit them at the protest site. The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Credit growth momentum picking up; Budget proposals not to stoke inflation, says Das

Amid concerns over the economic slowdown, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said credit growth momentum is picking up and ruled out any possible spike in inflation due to Budget proposals as the government is maintaining fiscal prudence...

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organised by industry bodies, CII...

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020