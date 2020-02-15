HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm.

TN-CITIZENSHIP-VIOLENCE-LD REAX Oppn parties in TN condemn police action against

anti-CAA protesters, govt slams 'Goebbels-like propaganda' Chennai: Parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu

on Saturday lashed out at the police for alleged use of force on anti-CAA protesters here and sought action against

personnel involved in it. KA-CONGRESS-POLICE

Karnataka Cong leaders detained for bid to besiege CM's office

Bengaluru: Several Karnataka Congress leaders, including its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader

of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police for marching to besiege Chief Minister B

Yediyurappa's office to protest alleged misuse of the police department by the BJP government in the

state. KL-CAG-GOVT

UDF, LDF spar over alleged leakage of CAG report contents

Kochi: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose's statement alleging leakage of contents of the CAG report before it was

tabled in the state Assembly has created a storm with the CPI (M)-led ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition

sparring over the issue.

