HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm.
TN-CITIZENSHIP-VIOLENCE-LD REAX Oppn parties in TN condemn police action against
anti-CAA protesters, govt slams 'Goebbels-like propaganda' Chennai: Parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu
on Saturday lashed out at the police for alleged use of force on anti-CAA protesters here and sought action against
personnel involved in it. KA-CONGRESS-POLICE
Karnataka Cong leaders detained for bid to besiege CM's office
Bengaluru: Several Karnataka Congress leaders, including its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader
of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police for marching to besiege Chief Minister B
Yediyurappa's office to protest alleged misuse of the police department by the BJP government in the
state. KL-CAG-GOVT
UDF, LDF spar over alleged leakage of CAG report contents
Kochi: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose's statement alleging leakage of contents of the CAG report before it was
tabled in the state Assembly has created a storm with the CPI (M)-led ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition
sparring over the issue.
