Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 17:25 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 PM

Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 pm.

TN-CITIZENSHIP-VIOLENCE-LD REAX Oppn parties in TN condemn police action against

anti-CAA protesters, govt slams 'Goebbels-like propaganda' Chennai: Parties led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu

on Saturday lashed out at the police for alleged use of force on anti-CAA protesters here and sought action against

personnel involved in it. KA-CONGRESS-POLICE

Karnataka Cong leaders detained for bid to besiege CM's office

Bengaluru: Several Karnataka Congress leaders, including its president Dinesh Gundu Rao and leader

of the opposition Siddaramaiah, were detained by the police for marching to besiege Chief Minister B

Yediyurappa's office to protest alleged misuse of the police department by the BJP government in the

state. KL-CAG-GOVT

UDF, LDF spar over alleged leakage of CAG report contents

Kochi: Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose's statement alleging leakage of contents of the CAG report before it was

tabled in the state Assembly has created a storm with the CPI (M)-led ruling dispensation and the Congress-led Opposition

sparring over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Credit growth momentum picking up; Budget proposals not to stoke inflation, says Das

Amid concerns over the economic slowdown, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said credit growth momentum is picking up and ruled out any possible spike in inflation due to Budget proposals as the government is maintaining fiscal prudence...

Need India-Portugal joint expertise in various areas of economy: Portuguese President

Terming India as an economic and social global power, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Saturday said the countrys priority is to have joint expertise in various areas of the economy. A forum, organised by industry bodies, CII...

Mandhana feels Indian women team's middle order can 'definitely improve'

After losing in the final of Tri-Series against Australia, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana has admitted the scope for improvement for their middle-order. The middle order could definitely improve. There are some things we still have ...

Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus

China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary disasters, President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month. Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020