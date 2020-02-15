Congress holds dharna

The Congress on Saturday organized a 'peaceful dharna' here demanding that the Centre enact a law to protect job security and reservation for the SC, ST and OBC. Hundreds of Congress workers led by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki and other office bearers of the party staged the sit-in-dharna at Tennis Ground inside the Indira Gandhi Park. "Since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, there has been an abolition of the SC/ST sub-plan.

There was also an attempt to dilute the provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ... " Tuki said while addressing the party workers.

He claimed that over 43,000 cases of atrocities were reported against Dalits in 2017 as per the NCRB data. "Nearly 25 percent of all such cases were reported to have occurred in BJP ruled state of Uttar Pradesh ... " Tuki, said. " ... The fundamental and constitutional duty of every government is to ensure protection for SCs, STs and OBCs through reservation in government jobs, positions and educational institutions," he said.

Former state minister James L Wanglat, APCC general secretaries Chera Taya and Mina Toko besides Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Geeli Ete also addressed the gathering. The Congress later submitted a memorandum to the President of India through state Governor, urging him to ask the Centre to take suitable action to enact a law protecting job security and reservation for the underprivileged sections of the society.

