Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at hotel basement in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:47 IST
Fire breaks out at hotel basement in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday morning, following which three people, including two Norwegian nationals, were admitted to a hospital, police said. The incident took place around 9 am, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

However, the fire department said they were informed about the incident by police around 12.25 pm, following which five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by the hotel staff with the help of fire extinguishers before the fire tenders reached, a senior fire official said.

Even though the blaze was brought under control, smoke had engulfed the building, he said, adding that none of the people staying at the hotel suffered any serious injuries. Both the police and the fire department were not informed about the incident by the hotel management, police said.

"Police were informed about the incident by the hospital (Ganga Ram Hospital) around 11:45 am from the Rajinder Nagar police station," Yadav said. The Park hotel issued a statement saying they are "deeply concerned about the incident that took place at the basement of the hotel this morning" and that "safety has always been our top priority".

Twelve people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were taken to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid, a senior police official said. Norwegian nationals Abdi Bhasir and Joshim Kvan were admitted to the hospital after they suffered breathing difficulties, police said, adding Kundan Rai, 30, who suffered minor injuries during the incident, was also admitted there.

However, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a statement said, "Two persons from Norway have been admitted for breathing difficulty due to suspected inhalation injury." According to S Katoch, Additional Director Medical, at the facility, "Today morning around 11 am, nine patients were brought to the casualty department after a fire incident at The Park hotel here."

Seven patients were discharged after administering first aid, he said. Later, a team of the fire department was sent to inspect the spot and look into the matter.

Police said the fire started from the hotel basement due to a short circuit when a generator was being tested. A case under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Connaught Place police station, police said.

The Park hotel, in its statement, said," There was a short circuit that lead to a minor fire, however, the situation was quickly normalized by our in-house Crisis Management team. Some of our guests were exposed to the smoke of the fire and as a precautionary measure were sent for a thorough check-up to the hospital." "Safety has always been our top priority and we assure that all our guests and employees are safe. An investigation has been launched to get to the bottom of the incident to ensure we can take measures to avoid a similar situation in future", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News and Myths on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,399 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Winning ICC Test Championship is bigger achievement than claiming ODI or T20 World Cup title: Pujara

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20 World Cup title. India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on co...

Sonali's father seeks her deportation from quarantined ship after testing negative for COVID-19

Dinesh Thakkar, father of Sonali Thakkar, the Indian security officer onboard quarantined Diamond Princess ship, on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deport his daughter back home as she has tested negative for coronaviru...

BJP appoints K Surendran as its president in Kerala

With the BJP appointing firebrand leader K Surendran as its Kerala unitchief, the saffron party is getting a president after a gap of over three months.The partys topmost post was lying vacant in the southern state after his predecessor Sre...

Malaysia says American from cruise ship tests positive for new coronavirus

Malaysia said on Saturday said an 83-year-old American passenger on a cruise ship that docked in Cambodia has tested positive for the new coronavirus.The American woman took a flight to Malaysia on Friday from Cambodia, the Malaysian health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020