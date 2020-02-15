Warm day in Delhi on Saturday

Delhiites witnessed a relatively warmer day on Saturday with the maximum temperature settling at 25.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, an official said. According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), the minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 45 per cent, the official said. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky on Sunday with mist or shallow fog in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 27 and 11 degrees celsius on Sunday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

