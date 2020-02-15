Hyderabad woman seeks Centre's help to bring back her husband from Saudi Arabia

A Hyderabad woman on Saturday appealed the central government to bring back her husband who has been sent to Saudi Arabia by an agent on the pretext of providing a job. The woman claimed that her husband is being mistreated and harassed by the agent in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and not being paid for his work.

Speaking to ANI, the woman, Naseem Begum, said, "After losing a job in Hyderabad, my husband named Feroz Khan received an offer from a company in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia through an agent named Saleem. Feroz accepted the offer and left for Riyadh in August 2019. In Riyadh, he was employed as a domestic help in a house." She added, "Feroz is being constantly manhandled and harassed by the agent despite working for 16 hours a day without pay. We tried to get into the contact of the agent but he didn't respond. So now I have filed a complaint with the local police now." (ANI)

