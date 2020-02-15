Palamau lawyers on indefinite sit-in to protest against judge's inappropriate behavior

Lawyers of Palamau district and sessions court on Saturday began an indefinite sit-in in the court premises alleging that a judge behaved "inappropriately" with the district bar association president. "An argument broke out when the bar association chief went to a courtroom to discuss a matter with the judge who then behaved inappropriately with him," Palamau District Bar Association General Secretary Subodh Kumar Sinha claimed.

Sinha said lawyers will boycott work in the court and continue the sit-in till the "matter is resolved". Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said forces have been deployed near the court situated in the Palamau District Collectorate here. He, however, said the police would not take any step until one of the two sides files a complaint.

