2 killed as vehicle falls into pond in Assam
Three persons, including a woman, were killed in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday when their vehicle hit the railing of a culvert and toppled into a pond under it, police said. The incident happened on National Highway 31 near the Joyguru area in North Guwahati police station limits when the Rangia-bound vehicle was going from Guwahati, they said.
The three persons, identified as Rajib Sarma (28), his newly-wed wife Dhanasmita Sarma (23) and Tapan Sarma, died on the spot, officials said. The vehicle has been pulled out of the pond and inquest proceedings have been completed, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Two cadres of insurgent outfit apprehended in Assam's Karbi Anglong
British national dies aboard cruise boat in Assam
Coronavirus: Counters setup to check for infected passengers at Guwahati airport
Budget people-friendly: Assam CM Sonowal
Assam govt assures people of no coronavirus infection in state