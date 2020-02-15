3 Indian fishermen held by Lankan navy
Three Indian fishermen were on Friday arrested by the Sri Lankan navy personnel for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters, a fisheries official said. The three were from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, assistant director of fisheries Kumaresan said. The trio's boat was impounded by the Lankan navy, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rameswaram
- TN
- Sri Lankan
- Indian
- Kottaipattinam
- Pudukottai district
