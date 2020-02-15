Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre''s plan to provide drinking water to all households 'impractical'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:43 IST
Centre''s plan to provide drinking water to all households 'impractical'
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Magsaysay award-winning conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh on Saturday claimed that the Centre's plan of providing every household in the country with drinking water is "impractical". Rajendra Singh made this statement after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke about the government's plans to supply drinking water to all the households in India in the next four years. "You cannot provide drinking water to all (households) in the country because of our commercial, financial and economical centralized system.

That is impractical and not possible," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the Rotary India Centennial Summit 2020 held here. The government can supply water to every household in a "contract-driven project" as it has funds, but what the country requires to solve its water woes is a community-driven decentralized water management program, Singh said. Singh who in 2015 won the Stockholm Water Prize, known as the Nobel Prize for water, said every citizen of India should understand water management and its efficient use.

"Entire India requires water literacy. Until and unless the country witnesses a movement on water literacy, nobody will be able to solve the problems. People must learn to get the maximum out of minimum use of water, besides conservation," he stated. Water is not anybody's private property, he said adding that both the government and people should play their respective roles in conserving and efficiently using water. "Not only the government, but society also requires to come forward. It's a common resource of life. We do not have much sources of water left," the conservationist said.

The government's job is to help in conserving and harvesting water while the role of the people is to understand the need of water in life, said Singh who won the Magsaysay award in 2001 for his pioneering work in water management. "We need to protect and conserve the source of water and until then the dream to supply water through pipelines will not be possible," he added. Earlier in the same program, the Union jalshakti minister said only 18 percent of Indian households, which is only 3 crores, was supplied with water since the British era.

"We are aiming to carry out five times of work in this respect in the next four years. Ten thousand water bodies will be rejuvenated for this purpose," Shekhawat said. Shekhawat had in June last year said the Centre has set a target of providing clean drinking water to all by 2024 and there are nearly 14 crore households where such water is yet to reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Despite Yemen violence spike, Saudi says talks with Houthis progressing

Saudi Arabias foreign minister said on Saturday that Riyadh was still committed to back-channel peace talks with Yemens Houthi rebels, despite a recent increase in violence in the five-year conflict. Yemen has been mired in fighting since t...

9 killed as bus crashes into boulder in Karnataka

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadsideboulder in Udupi district in Karnataka on Saturday, police said.The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, part of a trip organised by a private com...

2 school staff held for sexually abusing 11 students in Satara

Two employees of a reputed residential school in Panchgani area of Satara district inwestern Maharashtra have been arrested for alleged physical and sexual abuse of 11 tribal students, police said onSaturday. The students are in the 10-13 a...

Kannauj: Akhilesh Yadav alleges threat to life from BJP after man shouts 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at an event

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged a threat to his life from BJP after a man went near the dais and started chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans while he was addressing an event. The incident took place in Kannauj on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020