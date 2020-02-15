3 Kashmiri students arrested in Karnataka for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Three Kashmiri students were arrested here on Saturday after their video in which they are seen allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans went viral. An FIR has been registered at Gokul Road police station against the three students under Sections 124A, 153A(b) and 153B(c) read with 34 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The students were studying at KLE Institute of Technology on a central government scholarship. "When we got the information, we arrested them. Their college too has filed a complaint in this regard. We will take appropriate action in the matter," said R Dileep, Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner.

He said investigation was being done and it was too early to say anything. This came after a protest was held by ABVP and Bajrang Dal supporters in front of the college demanding action against the three students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

