35 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 35 IPS officers and seven Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect. Among IPS officers, Additional Director General of Police Ajay Singhal has been posted as ADGP, state vigilance bureau, Panchkula, a government statement said.

Inspector General Rohtak range Sandeep Khirwar has been given the additional charge of IGP, Sunaria Complex, Sunaria, it said. IG Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, Hanif Qureshi has been given the additional charge of DG-cum-Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Department.

IG Y Puran Kumar has been posted as IGP, Prisons, Panchkula. Superintendent of Police, Jind, Ashwin has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General and has been posted as DIG, Railways, and Commando.

On promotion, SP Sukhbir Singh has been posted as DIG, state crime record bureau, Madhuban. SP, Sirsa, Arun Singh has been promoted to the rank of DIG while SP, Jhajjar, Ashok Kumar has also been promoted to the rank of DIG.

SP Om Parkash has been posted as DIG, Police training centre, Sunaria and IPS officer Pankaj Nain who is SP, Security, CID has been given additional charge of SP, Cyber Crime, Panchkula. SP Yamunanagar, Kuldeep Singh has been posted as SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion IRB, Sunaria, Rohtak.

SP Hisar, Shiv Charan has been posted as SP, state crime bureau and IPS officer Balwan Singh has been posted as SP, Dadri and Sulochana Kumari has been posted as SP, Mahendergarh. Rajesh Duggal, Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of SP, STF has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Faridabad.

SP Nuh, Sangeeta Rani has been posted as SP, Bhiwani and SP Crime Against Women, Manisha Choudhary has been posted as SP, Panipat. SP Kaithal, Virender Kumar has been posted as SP, Special Task Force, Gurugram.

Deepak Gahlawat, Commandant 4th IRB Manesar with the additional charge of SP, Law, and Order has been posted as SP, Palwal. SP, STF, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, has been posted as SP, Sonipat and SP SVB, Kirat Pal Singh has been posted as SP, Commando, Karnal.

Smiti Chaudhary, Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City has been given additional charge of SP, Railways (H), Ambala Cantt. Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar.

SP, Haryana police academy, Waseem Akram has been transferred as SP, Telecommunication. SP, Bhiwani, Ganga Ram Poonia has been posted as SP, Hisar.

Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Manesar, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Fatehabad. Lokender Singh, DCP, Central Faridabad with the additional charge of DCP, Traffic has been posted SP, Hansi.

Nitika Gahlaut, SP, SVB has been posted as DCP, HQ, Gurugram. Shashank Kumar Sawan, DCP, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Kaithal.

Mohit Handa, SP, Dadri has been posted as DCP, Panchkula. Chander Mohan, DCP, East, Gurugram has been given the additional charge of DCP, Traffic, Gurugram.

Other IPS officers who have been given news postings are Narendra Bijarniya, Dheeraj Kumar and Vinod Kumar. Among the HPS officers transferred are Deepak Saharan, Kamal Deep Goyal, Vijay Partap Singh, and Sumit Kumar.

