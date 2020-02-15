Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 22:40 IST
35 IPS officers shifted in Haryana
Among IPS officers, Additional Director General of Police Ajay Singhal has been posted as ADGP, state vigilance bureau, Panchkula, a government statement said. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 35 IPS officers and seven Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect. Among IPS officers, Additional Director General of Police Ajay Singhal has been posted as ADGP, state vigilance bureau, Panchkula, a government statement said.

Inspector General Rohtak range Sandeep Khirwar has been given the additional charge of IGP, Sunaria Complex, Sunaria, it said. IG Indian Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, Hanif Qureshi has been given the additional charge of DG-cum-Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Department.

IG Y Puran Kumar has been posted as IGP, Prisons, Panchkula. Superintendent of Police, Jind, Ashwin has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General and has been posted as DIG, Railways, and Commando.

On promotion, SP Sukhbir Singh has been posted as DIG, state crime record bureau, Madhuban. SP, Sirsa, Arun Singh has been promoted to the rank of DIG while SP, Jhajjar, Ashok Kumar has also been promoted to the rank of DIG.

SP Om Parkash has been posted as DIG, Police training centre, Sunaria and IPS officer Pankaj Nain who is SP, Security, CID has been given additional charge of SP, Cyber Crime, Panchkula. SP Yamunanagar, Kuldeep Singh has been posted as SP, PTC Sunaria with the additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion IRB, Sunaria, Rohtak.

SP Hisar, Shiv Charan has been posted as SP, state crime bureau and IPS officer Balwan Singh has been posted as SP, Dadri and Sulochana Kumari has been posted as SP, Mahendergarh. Rajesh Duggal, Commandant 3rd Battalion HAP, Hisar with the additional charge of SP, STF has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Faridabad.

SP Nuh, Sangeeta Rani has been posted as SP, Bhiwani and SP Crime Against Women, Manisha Choudhary has been posted as SP, Panipat. SP Kaithal, Virender Kumar has been posted as SP, Special Task Force, Gurugram.

Deepak Gahlawat, Commandant 4th IRB Manesar with the additional charge of SP, Law, and Order has been posted as SP, Palwal. SP, STF, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, has been posted as SP, Sonipat and SP SVB, Kirat Pal Singh has been posted as SP, Commando, Karnal.

Smiti Chaudhary, Commandant 1st Battalion, HAP, A, City has been given additional charge of SP, Railways (H), Ambala Cantt. Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Yamunanagar.

SP, Haryana police academy, Waseem Akram has been transferred as SP, Telecommunication. SP, Bhiwani, Ganga Ram Poonia has been posted as SP, Hisar.

Rajesh Kumar, DCP, Manesar, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Fatehabad. Lokender Singh, DCP, Central Faridabad with the additional charge of DCP, Traffic has been posted SP, Hansi.

Nitika Gahlaut, SP, SVB has been posted as DCP, HQ, Gurugram. Shashank Kumar Sawan, DCP, Gurugram has been posted as SP, Kaithal.

Mohit Handa, SP, Dadri has been posted as DCP, Panchkula. Chander Mohan, DCP, East, Gurugram has been given the additional charge of DCP, Traffic, Gurugram.

Other IPS officers who have been given news postings are Narendra Bijarniya, Dheeraj Kumar and Vinod Kumar. Among the HPS officers transferred are Deepak Saharan, Kamal Deep Goyal, Vijay Partap Singh, and Sumit Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CPI (M) retains unbroken hold on Talasari tehsil panchayat

The CPI M on Saturday retained Talasari tehsil panchayat samiti in Palghar districtof Maharashtra with its chairperson and vice-chairperson getting elected unopposed.Nandkumar Hadal and Rajesh Kharpade were elected unopposed as chairperson ...

Libya faces a financial crisis due to oil blockade - PM

Libya will face a financial crisis and a budget deficit in 2020 because of a blockade of oil terminals and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar, the head of Libyas internationally recognized government said o...

Toyota to resume China output at three plants next week

Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it plans to resume output at three of its four main auto plants in China next week. The resumption of production had initially been slated for Feb. 3 following the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays but was d...

Guj: Couple jumps to death into Narmada river canal with son

A couple committed suicide along with their son by jumping into a river canal near Tharad in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, police said.The trigger behind the extreme step is not known yet. Police are trying to ascerta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020