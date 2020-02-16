Four-year-old girl raped by 15-year old boy in UP's Firozabad

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in Bheem Nagar area.

The minor has been sent for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in the case.

Prabal Pratap Singh, SP (City) on Saturday said: "Victim sent for medical examination. FIR is being registered and we are trying to nab the accused." (ANI)

