Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head constable shoots dead wife, three members of in-laws family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moga
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:30 IST
Head constable shoots dead wife, three members of in-laws family
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A head constable of Moga Police on Sunday allegedly shot dead his wife and three other members of his in-laws family with his service rifle and later surrendered before police. Police said Kulwinder Singh, who is in his early 50s, had entered into an argument with his in-laws family over a dispute and in a fit of rage committed the crime. His wife had gone to her parent's house a few days ago.

Singh shot dead his wife, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and mother-in-law at Said Jalalpur village in Dharamkot sub-division of Moga district, police said. In the firing incident, the 10-year-old daughter of his brother-in-law also sustained injuries, police said.

Later, he surrendered before police and deposited his AK 47 service rifle, which he had got released on Saturday evening from police lines as he had to proceed on official duty. The accused was subsequently arrested and a case registered against him under relevant provisions of law, police said.

The dead were identified as Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur (45), mother-in-law Satwinder Kaur (65), brother-in-law Jaskarn Singh (40) and sister-in-law Upinderjeet Kaur (32). The bodies have been sent to the Moga Civil Hospital for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan. The...

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old

Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest. Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospi...

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development program for engineering students in the country.The program...

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020