PM flags off Kashi Mahakal Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kashi Mahakal Express (Varanasi-Indore) via video conferencing here on Sunday. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centers of Varanasi, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar.
The Prime Minister, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning, is scheduled to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super specialty government hospital and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Benaras Hindu University, besides an exhibition titled 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek'. Earlier he unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of Jana Sangh leader Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and inaugurated a memorial center in honor of the late leader. (ANI)
