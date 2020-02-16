Left Menu
Illegal entries on 659 acres of forest & state land detected in Jammu

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 16-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:44 IST
Illegal entries on forest and state land measuring over 659 acres was detected at two places in Jammu, with authorities deciding to expunge these entries from the revenue records, officials said on Sunday. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan directed all revenue officials of the district to furnish details of illegal entries of persons over forest and state land within weeks so that the same are expunged from the revenue record at the earliest, the officials said.

Chauhan had on Saturday issued an order cancelling illegal entries on forest land measuring 618 acres at Sunjwan village in Jammu as these were in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, and the Jammu and Kashmir Forest (Conservation) Act. The deputy commissioner observed that illegal entries of individuals on forest land were completely "illegal, non-permissible and unsustainable" under any circumstances, according to an official.

Similarly, illegal entries of private individuals over state land measuring 41 acres at Chowadi village were ordered to be cancelled from revenue records by Chauhan, a spokesperson said. The revenue financial commissioner had recently instructed all the deputy commissioners to have an audit of their revenue records and illegal entries upon forest and state land, besides lands reserved for fodder purposes, be expunged from the revenue records and the process is being closely monitored on regular intervals, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

