Bar raided in Mumbai, six held, four women rescued

Police have arrested six persons and rescued four women from a bar in suburban Andheri, where obscene dance was being performed, an official said on Sunday. The raid was conducted late Saturday night at Ram Bhavan Bar, police said.

"The bar was raided after police received a tip-off that women were made to perform obscene dance there. We arrested the owner of the bar, its manager, two waiters and two customers, and rescued four women," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goel said. The accused have been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 34 (common intention), he said.

They have also been charged under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, Goel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.