Surreal, proud moment for 'Delhi ke nirmata' who shared stage with Kejriwal

'Surreal', 'dream come true', 'proud moment' -- these were the sentiments of people, called Delhi ke Nirmata by AAP for their contribution to the city's development, after they shared the stage with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Around 50 people from different walks of life were special guests at the event held at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Shabina Naaz, who has been working with night shelters around Chandni Chowk and Kashmiri Gate for the past five years, said she can't believe it really happened. "When the first time I got a call I could not believe that it is really happening. I can tell you that only the AAP government can invite a person as unimportant as me," Naaz said.

Lazwanti, who has been working as a sanitation worker for the last nine years in Delhi, said recognising people like her shows the "affectionate nature" and the ground connect of the AAP government. "No one recognises our contribution but this government is different. It not only recognised our contribution but also honoured us," and an emotional Lazwanti said.

Arun Kumar, a bus marshall who saved a six-year-old from being kidnapped, said the experience has changed his life. "It is an honour for me to represent bus marshals. We work hard every day to provide security to women. The AAP government is very serious about women safety and we are making the dream of Arvind Kejriwal true," said Kumar.

Kejriwal, in his address after taking oath as chief minister, also lauded the contribution of the 'Delhi ke nirmata', saying "it is not me, or AAP but all people like these who are responsible for developing the national capital". Geeta Devi, a bus marshall, said she always wanted to be a police officer but could not become one.

When she got to know about the work of bus marshal, she applied for it and since then she says she never looked back. "I think that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working very hard for the security of women of Delhi. I am a very proud bus marshal and I work to ensure the safety of passengers on the buses. The experience to attend the oath taking ceremony was surreal," said Devi.

Gajraj Singh thought he was being pranked when he received invitation to attend the oath taking ceremony. Singh, who has been employed as a bus conductor for the last 20 years, believes that every work is important in society.

"I am very happy for the invitation and I have come with my family for the ceremony. They all are so proud of me today," a teary-eyed Singh said. Construction worker Vijay Kumar Sagar Sagar is presently working on a project on Sultanpuri Road in Delhi.

"I have lived through some really tough times for a consistent profession that could support me and my family," he said. "I am honoured by the tag of Delhi ke nirmata. I hope that he continues being the Chief Minister of Delhi for the next 15-20 years and works to develop Delhi," he said. PTI UZM RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.