Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surreal, proud moment for 'Delhi ke nirmata' who shared stage with Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 17:40 IST
Surreal, proud moment for 'Delhi ke nirmata' who shared stage with Kejriwal

'Surreal', 'dream come true', 'proud moment' -- these were the sentiments of people, called Delhi ke Nirmata by AAP for their contribution to the city's development, after they shared the stage with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. Around 50 people from different walks of life were special guests at the event held at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Shabina Naaz, who has been working with night shelters around Chandni Chowk and Kashmiri Gate for the past five years, said she can't believe it really happened. "When the first time I got a call I could not believe that it is really happening. I can tell you that only the AAP government can invite a person as unimportant as me," Naaz said.

Lazwanti, who has been working as a sanitation worker for the last nine years in Delhi, said recognising people like her shows the "affectionate nature" and the ground connect of the AAP government. "No one recognises our contribution but this government is different. It not only recognised our contribution but also honoured us," and an emotional Lazwanti said.

Arun Kumar, a bus marshall who saved a six-year-old from being kidnapped, said the experience has changed his life. "It is an honour for me to represent bus marshals. We work hard every day to provide security to women. The AAP government is very serious about women safety and we are making the dream of Arvind Kejriwal true," said Kumar.

Kejriwal, in his address after taking oath as chief minister, also lauded the contribution of the 'Delhi ke nirmata', saying "it is not me, or AAP but all people like these who are responsible for developing the national capital". Geeta Devi, a bus marshall, said she always wanted to be a police officer but could not become one.

When she got to know about the work of bus marshal, she applied for it and since then she says she never looked back. "I think that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working very hard for the security of women of Delhi. I am a very proud bus marshal and I work to ensure the safety of passengers on the buses. The experience to attend the oath taking ceremony was surreal," said Devi.

Gajraj Singh thought he was being pranked when he received invitation to attend the oath taking ceremony. Singh, who has been employed as a bus conductor for the last 20 years, believes that every work is important in society.

"I am very happy for the invitation and I have come with my family for the ceremony. They all are so proud of me today," a teary-eyed Singh said. Construction worker Vijay Kumar Sagar Sagar is presently working on a project on Sultanpuri Road in Delhi.

"I have lived through some really tough times for a consistent profession that could support me and my family," he said. "I am honoured by the tag of Delhi ke nirmata. I hope that he continues being the Chief Minister of Delhi for the next 15-20 years and works to develop Delhi," he said. PTI UZM RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...

Cheptegei breaks sub-13 minute barrier for new 5km world record

Monaco, Feb 16 AFP Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds and revealed he had set out to really go for breaking the sub 13 minutes barrier. The 10,000m world champion made the mo...

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never talk to U.S. under pressure

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehrans help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.Ira...

Fancy felines hit Hanoi for first ever cat show

Vietnam, where cats have been viewed in the past as food, hosted its first ever cat show on Sunday, gathering around 60 pedigree cats with feisty stage names such as Angry Alice, Di Maria The Great and Timosa Sumo.The show, run by the World...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020