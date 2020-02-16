Left Menu
Artists across India display indigenous work in Jharkhand-based art camp

A Jharkhand-based tribal welfare and research centre organised a national tribal and folk arts camp in Latehar district where artists from across the country showcased their creation.

Madhu Merghojo, an artist from Telangana paint Ram-Sita swayamwar painting in Jharkhand's Latehar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Jharkhand-based tribal welfare and research centre organised a national tribal and folk arts camp in Latehar district where artists from across the country showcased their creation. The five-day event organised by Dr Ram Dayal Munda Tribal Welfare and Research Centre was concluded on Saturday. It had provided accommodation and meals to the artists who took part in the event for the exhibition as well as for the workshop.

Artists from various places across the country visited for the workshop wherein the event gave an opportunity to indigenous artists to display their art. Scores of people visited the workshop and witnessed the magic of their hands on the canvas.

Cheriyal Scroll painter named Madhu Merghojo, a native of Telangana participated in the workshop and said expressed satisfaction over the arrangement by the centre for the participants and wished to visit again in future. Cheriyal Scroll painting is a stylised version of Nakashi art, rich in the local motifs peculiar to the Telangana. They are at present made only in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Madhu said, "I have come from Telangana. I have made two paintings which include 'Krishna Leela' and 'Ram-Sita Swayamwar'." He continued, "This Cheriyal scrolls painting is difficult and one takes five years to learn it. I have taken part in the workshop and next time I will exhibit the painting here."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Welfare Minister Champai Soren also attended the event and said artists from different places took part in the event and displayed their art. "The event has brought every artist at one place to display their art and celebrate the tradition of each other. It is a good opportunity to come together to celebrate it," Soren said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

