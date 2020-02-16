Thane: Man, wife arrested for abusing, assaulting traffic cop
A couple was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly abusing and manhandling a traffic
policeman at a junction, an official said on Sunday. Sagar Bhoir and his wife Vaishali were arguing with
another car driver on Saturday when the constable intervened, he said.
"Sagar and Vaishali Bhoir abused and manhandled the police personnel. The accused had also kept an iron rod with
him. They were arrested under sections 353 (assault on public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional
insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC," the Narpoli police station official said.
