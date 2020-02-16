Thane: Man, wife arrested for abusing, assaulting traffic cop

A couple was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly abusing and manhandling a traffic

policeman at a junction, an official said on Sunday. Sagar Bhoir and his wife Vaishali were arguing with

another car driver on Saturday when the constable intervened, he said.

"Sagar and Vaishali Bhoir abused and manhandled the police personnel. The accused had also kept an iron rod with

him. They were arrested under sections 353 (assault on public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional

insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC," the Narpoli police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

