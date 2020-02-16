Education Minister visits injured school children in hospital

West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday visited the three children, who

were injured in a pool car accident in Hooghly, at the SSKM Hospital here and and wished their speedy recovery.

He said the state government will soon ask schools to see to it that pool cars have the necessary fitness

documents. Chatterjee after visiting the children, told reporters

"I wish they recover soon and be with their mother at home." He iterated the state will soon ask the school

authorities to ensure the pool cars have the certificate of fitness (CF) report before being allowed to ply.

On Friday, 14 schoolchildren and the car's driver were injured after the vehicle fell into a water-filled ditch near

Kamdebpur in Hooghly district. Eleven children were discharged after being

administered first aid, while three with serious injuries were sent to the SSKM hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.