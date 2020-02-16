2 killed, 2 injured by sloth bear in Chhattisgarh''s Surajpur

A teenage boy and a senior citizen were killed and two persons injured in a bear attack

in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday evening, police said.

Ramprasad (15) and Lalji Gond (65) were attacked by a wild sloth bear in a forest close to Dharseri village, over

340 kilometres from here, when they were grazing cattle, an Odgi police station official said.

"The boy tried to chase away the bear but it pinned him down. Lalji tried to save him, but both ended up losing

their lives. The bear then attacked two villagers who were part of a crowd that rushed to the site. It went into the

forest later," he said. The kin of the deceased were given Rs 25,000 as relief

while the rest of the compensation will be handed out after formalities are completed, he said.

