Arunachal Dy CM for reopening of ''historic'' Stilwell Road

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday emphasised on the reopening of

the historic Stilwell Road, insisting that it will act as a catalyst for promoting trade and spiritual tourism between

India and South East Asian countries. Participating at the Oriah festival of the Wancho

community here, he said the state government will form a committee for development of the road which connects India

with northern Myanmar and China's Yunnan province via Pangsau Pass in eastern Arunachal Pradeh.

"We will appeal to the Centre for prioritising the restoration work of the road as it will be mutually beneficial

for both India and Myanmar," he said. Terming North-East region as the gateway to the ASEAN

countries, the deputy chief minister said reopening of the Stilwell Road or Ledo Road will reduce travel distance and act

as a "catalyst for cross border trade". Mein said that country's Act East Policy aims at

increasing trade ties, promoting tourism and developing the economic scenario of the South East Asian region through

outreach initiatives. He also raised the issue relating to creating of

infrastructure and development of the border areas in the state.

"There is every possibility for Arunachal Pradesh to become the fruit bowl of the country and the state has also

the potential to become one of the tourist hotspots. But the need of the hour is how to utilise these natural resources to

draw more tourists," he said. Mein said the state government is providing every

possible support for the protection and promotion of the indigenous tribal cultures.

He said that the government had provided some funds to the research department last year to make documentation of

traditional healing system of Idu-Mishmi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.