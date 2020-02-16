Attempt to denigrate institutions like JNU, Jamia will not be tolerated, says Union HRD Minister Nishank

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said those who will try to denigrate good institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be tolerated. "Be it JNU, Jamia or other institutions, all of them are very good. I am of the view that those who try to denigrate these institutions will not be tolerated at any cost," Nishank told reporters here.

The minister's remark came after a CCTV footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year surfaced on social media. The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate it.

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside the campus.

The action followed a day of protests where some protesters -- Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students -- set buses and vehicles ablaze in some parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

