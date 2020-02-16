Tigress killed in fight with bison at Jharkhand reserve

A 16-year-old tigress died after engaging in a fight with a bison at the

Palamau Tiger Reserve in Latehar district, forest officials said on Sunday.

The tigress succumbed to injuries on Saturday, Field Director Y K Das told reporters.

Das said the post-mortem report indicated that the big cat suffered injuries on her claw, teeth and other parts of

the body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

