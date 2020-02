Pakistan used cross-LoC trade to pump in money for J-K militants, arrested LoC trader tells NIA

Former president of the LoC Traders' Association, Tanveer Ahmed Wani, has told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Pakistan was using the trade across the Line of Control (LoC) to pump in money for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Wani is the sixth person who was arrested in the suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh case.

Wani's role comes under the scanner for giving money to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu. After his arrest, he was taken to Jammu by the NIA on a two-day remand. Earlier this month, NIA conducted a raid at the Tral residence of Davinder Singh, who was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir last month.

The agency has earlier carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in connection with the case.The NIA has registered a case and begun investigations in the matter after it was instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.