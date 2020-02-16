Desperately trying to implement helmet rule in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said she has been desperately trying to

implement the helmet rule in the Union Territory but could not succeed so far.

She said this after being presented with a helmet by a police Head Constable in New Delhi on the 73rd Police Raising

Day. The former IPS officer was among the invitees at the

celebration. Bedi posted a picture of Head Constable Sandeep Shahi

presenting her the helmet, which had her picture embossed on it.

In her whatsapp message to mediapersons, Bedi described it as a "beautiful surprise gift" from the Head Constable.

She told Shahi "I am desperately trying to implement the helmet rule in Puducherry. I have not succeeded in my

efforts." Bedi had been insisting the two-wheeler riders in the

Union Territory to use helmet while riding the vehicles. However, she faced resistance from Chief Minister V

Narayanasamy who took a stand that awareness must be created among the vehicle users before directing them to use the

helmets. The helmet rule is practically kept on hold now and two

wheeler riders are virtually having the option to use the helmets.

