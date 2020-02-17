Left Menu
Cattle lifter injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida

  PTI
  • |
  Noida
  • |
  Updated: 17-02-2020 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 11:52 IST
Cattle lifter injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida

A suspected cattle lifter with a criminal history was injured in an encounter with police early Monday in Greater Noida, officials said. The accused was held after he and his three-four associates travelling in a canter truck were intercepted by Jarcha area police around 2.15 am, the officials said.

"They opened fire on the police team, forcing retaliatory firing by the police in which one of the accused got hit by two bullets. Two of his partners managed to escape in the night, while the driver of the canter fled with the vehicle. Combing operation is on for those absconding," a senior police official said. The injured has been identified as Parvez alias Bhoora, a native of Ghaziabad district, and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition was seized from his possession, the officer said.

"He and his partners were involved in lifting buffaloes. They would usually lift buffaloes from villages in the night and didn't shy from opening gun fire if someone resisted their robbery bid," the officer said. Bhoora, who has around 35 FIRs registered against him, has been to jail earlier also, the police said.

