Labourer, security guard found dead in Noida

A labourer was found dead at his residence, while a private security guard's body was found hanging inside his employer's office here in two separate incidents here, police said on Monday. Babloo Prajapati, 20, lived in Nithari along with his two brothers and worked as a daily wage labourer, the police said.

"Last night, he bolted the room from inside at his residence and later his body was found hanging from the ceiling," SHO, Sector 20 police station, Rajveer Singh Chauhan said. In another incident, Satish Singh, 54, was found dead inside the office of a property firm in Bhangel, a police official said.

"Singh, a native of Aligarh district, was found hanging inside the office with a rope tied around his neck," the official said, adding the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The cause of the alleged suicide in both the cases was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Bodies have been sent for autopsy.

