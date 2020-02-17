Daily wage labourer held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Erode, Feb 17: A 21-year-old man has been arrested under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl at

Gobichettipalayam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Dinesh, a daily wage worker, was in love with a 15- year-old girl and used to meet her often.

A couple of days ago, he promised to marry her in the next few days.

Believing this, she accompanied him to an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Later when she met him on Sunday and insisted that he arrange the marriage soon, he refused, they said.

Following this, she told her parents about the incident and that she was raped by Dinesh, the police said.

Her parents lodged a complaint, got him arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)

Act and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

