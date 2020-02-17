Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are ready to talk to govt officials onCAA, say Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Shaheen Bagh protesters on Monday said that they are ready to talk to government officials who wish to discuss with them their concerns on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed NRC.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 17:10 IST
We are ready to talk to govt officials onCAA, say Shaheen Bagh protesters
One of the senior citizens participating in the protest speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Shaheen Bagh protesters on Monday said that they are ready to talk to government officials who wish to discuss with them their concerns on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed NRC. "If a government official wants to talk to us about CAA, NPR, and NRC, then he is welcome to do so," said one of the senior citizens participating in the protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Earlier today, hearing a PIL, the Supreme Court had appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde, Sadhna Ramachandran and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh and convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has posted the matter for further hearing on February 24.

The PIL was filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj. A large number of people, especially women, from different communities have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

No Union minister or a government official has so far gone to meet the protesters to listen to their grievances. The PIL stated that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the CAA by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi with Noida.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Government of India for laying down detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation leading to obstruction of the public place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Danish troops to return to Al-Asad air base in Iraq on March 1 -defence minister

Denmark will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi al-Asad base on March 1, after last month temporarily moving some of them to Kuwait due to security concerns, the Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.Denmark had ar...

Delhi's IGI Airport becomes single-use plastic free airport

GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL said on Monday that Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport has become free of single-use plastic usage. The Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Developme...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares inch up on Chinese support measures

Global shares inched higher on Monday as the promise of further policy stimulus from China to counteract the economic hit from a coronavirus outbreak calmed nervous investors. Trading is expected to be light, with U.S. stocks and bond marke...

Goyal asks industry to expand export basket

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked the industry to look for ways to expand the countrys export basket by adding more value-added products and cut shipments of raw materials. He said the countrys export basket is cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020