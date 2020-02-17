Goa to get largest super-specialty facility under PMSSY

The country's largest super- specialty medical block under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya

Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) will be inaugurated within next six months in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on

Monday. The facility is coming up in Bambolim near the Goa

Medical College and Hospital and the state will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to throw it open for the public, Rane

added. "My dream project for state of Goa Super Specialty

Block. I am fortunate to be a health minister of Goa under the BJP government and for being able to take further, the

vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi in providing quality health care to all citizens," Rane tweeted.

He also tweeted, "I am very pleased to have been able to implement his vision under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya

Suraksha Yojana that has made this dream project a reality for every Goan at the cost of Rs 450 crores."

"Within the next six months, we will be commissioning this hospital under a unique Public-Private Partnership

approved by the NITI Aayog and the Centre," he added. He said he was looking for to the inauguration of the

facility at the hands of the prime minister in the presence of state chief minister Pramod Sawant.

