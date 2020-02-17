Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh Planning Board approves Rs 7900 crore for annual plan

Himachal Pradesh Planning Board on Monday approved Rs 7900 crore for its annual plan for the year 2020-21, which is Rs 800 crore more than that allocated for the year 2019-20.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Planning Board on Monday approved Rs 7900 crore for its annual plan for the year 2020-21, which is Rs 800 crore more than that allocated for the year 2019-20. Presiding over State Planning Board meeting Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that social services sector was allocated Rs 3487.24 crore while the transport and communication sector was allocated Rs 1,394.89 crore.

"Social services sector has been accorded priority by allocating Rs. 3487.24 crore, which is 44.14 per cent of the total annual plan. The transport and communication sector has been allocated Rs. 1394.89 crore, whereas agriculture and allied activities have been allotted Rs. 974.29 crore," he said. He further said that the irrigation and flood control has been proposed Rs 508.05 crore, while Rs 499.05 crore has been earmarked for the energy sector.

Appreciating the efforts of the Planning Department for making a comprehensive and interesting presentation on the economy he said that the state had made remarkable progress in various spheres but more could be achieved. He also expressed concern over the literacy rate in the state.

"The state has made remarkable progress in various spheres including education, but still a lot more could be achieved. Efforts should be made to reduce the gap of literacy rate between the male and female as this would help in women empowerment," he said. Chief Minister said that emphasis should be laid on increasing crop production and strengthening the farm income for the betterment of the state economy.

"Stress must be laid on research in the farm sector so that the farmers could be motivated for the cultivation of high yielding crops," Thakur said (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

