Student found dead in university hostel room

A 44-year-old PhD student was found dead in his hostel room at the Osmania University here

on Monday, police said. The man, who was waiting for post doctoral fellowship,

was found lying on the ground in the room by other students on Monday afternoon, they said.

Police broke open the door as the room was bolted from the inside and his body shifted to the mortuary of a

state-run hospital. The deceased wanted to vacate the room as he

completed PhD, they said. It is suspected to be a case of suicide but the exact

cause of the death would be known after post-mortem, police said.

Meanwhile, a protest was held by students alleging that the man committed suicide due to unemployment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.