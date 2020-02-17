Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials have arrested two men in separate incidents at the Mangalore International

Airport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country valuing over Rs 58.95 lakh.

Gold weighing 797 gms and valued at Rs 32,35,820 was seized from a person hailing from Malappuram in Kerala who

arrived from Dubai on Sunday evening, officials said. He concealed capsules containing gold in paste form

inside his rectum. In another case the same day, customs officials

recovered 655 gms of gold valued at Rs 26.59 lakh from a 25-year-old man who also arrived from Dubai.PTI MVG

