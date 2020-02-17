Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:47 IST
Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials have arrested two men in separate incidents at the Mangalore International

Airport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country valuing over Rs 58.95 lakh.

Gold weighing 797 gms and valued at Rs 32,35,820 was seized from a person hailing from Malappuram in Kerala who

arrived from Dubai on Sunday evening, officials said. He concealed capsules containing gold in paste form

inside his rectum. In another case the same day, customs officials

recovered 655 gms of gold valued at Rs 26.59 lakh from a 25-year-old man who also arrived from Dubai.PTI MVG

BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

NPR won't be implemented in MP as of now, says Kamal Nath

The National Population Register NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Monday. A letter from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC said, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ha...

2 arrested for robbing Delhi Jal Board employee

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a pump operator of Delhi Jal Board by threatening him with a knife while he was walking in a park at Vipin Garden, police said on Monday. The Delhi Jal Board pump operator, Heera Singh, was attack...

Cong can never think of disrespecting Manmohan Singh: Party

Rahul Gandhi or the Congress can never think of disrespecting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the party said on Monday defending Gandhis act of tearing a copy of an ordinance in 2013. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020