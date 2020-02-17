Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will those behind agitations atone like Gandhi if something goes wrong: Bhagwat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:05 IST
Will those behind agitations atone like Gandhi if something goes wrong: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Mahatma Gandhi was a "hardcore Sanatani Hindu" who stuck to his faith and respected other faiths as well, and asked if anyone in present times would atone like Gandhi if their agitation goes wrong and creates law and order problem. Gandhi's ideals were purely Indian therefore he never shied from showing his Hindu credentials, Bhagwat said, asserting that India of Gandhi's dreams is now being realised.

"Gandhiji at times said that he is a hardcore Sanatani Hindu and since he is hardcore Sanatani Hindu, he doesn't distinguish between the different ways to worship God. Therefore he stuck to his faith and suggested respect for other faiths as well," the RSS chief said at the unveiling of a book on Gandhi. Bhagwat said Gandhi had the quality of atoning for his mistakes.

"If his experiments or his agitations digressed from their path, he would do penance. If (in current times) something goes wrong during an agitation or it creates law and order disturbance, is there someone to atone for it," he said, adding those who are in the front of protests usually pay the price as they are killed or jailed. "But for those who are behind (such agitations), it is only a matter of winning or losing," Bhagwat said in the event at 'Gandhi Smriti' memorial.

His remarks come in the backdrop of violence during protests against the amended citizenship Act in several parts of the country. Bhagwat said he has full faith in the present generation that it will give shape to India of Gandhi's dreams.

Perhaps 20 years from now, Bhagwat said, "we would be in a position to say that India of Gandhiji's dreams has been created." Describing Gandhi as a "saint", the RSS chief said he was the voice of India in his times and always emphasised on development which centred around human beings.

Gandhi always looked at India from Indian perspective, and others too shared the same thought process, Bhagwat said while referring to RSS founder KB Hedgewar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Western Command commemorates battle of Saragarhi

The Western Command on Monday held&#160;a special Light and Sound show titled Jang-e-Saragarhi dedicated to 21 valiant soldiers of the 36th battalion of the Sikh Regiment. The programme was held at Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Clement Town here...

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as Chinas moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnights trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0...

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

NPR won't be implemented in MP as of now, says Kamal Nath

The National Population Register NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Monday. A letter from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC said, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020