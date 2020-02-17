Gorkhas demand land rights protection in Northeast

An organisation of the Gorkhas has sought land rights protection for the community members in

the North Eastern region and permanent political solution of their longstanding Gorkhaland demand in West Bengal.

These demands were adopted in the two-day National Council Meet (NCM) of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP)

that concluded here. Following signing of the Bodo Accord, the land rights

of the Gorkhas in the NE region should be protected, a BGP release said here on Monday.

The BGP also called on the central and West Bengal governments to bring a resolution to the "long pending demand

of Gorkhaland with a permanent political solution".

