Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb school van tragedy: Transport dept swings into action; 1,649 vehicles challaned, 253 impounded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:46 IST
Pb school van tragedy: Transport dept swings into action; 1,649 vehicles challaned, 253 impounded

Two days after four children were charred to death in a fire tragedy involving a ramshackle van in Punjab's Sangrur, the state transport department on Monday checked 4,504 vehicles, of which 1,649 were challaned and 253 impounded for not complying with the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act. A spokesperson said the drive would continue in order to ensure that all such vehicles adhere to the norms for security and safety of school children.

After the fire tragedy, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered the transport department to launch a major crackdown and check road worthiness and fitness of school vehicles. Under the drive, the authorities checked overloading, fitness of vehicles, presence of fire extinguishers in buses and first aid box, among other things. They also checked private vehicles like three-wheelers arranged by parents for sending their children to schools.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government will honour class nine student Amandeep Kaur for showing "exemplary courage" by saving four children from the school van fire. The chief minister said that 14-year-old Amandeep would be conferred the bravery award on Independence Day and the state government will sponsor her education. Four children were charred to death when a nearly-30-year-old, illegally run, ramshackle van of a private school ferrying students back home caught fire in Punjab's Sangrur district on Saturday.

The children, who were trapped inside the burning van and burnt alive, included a nearly three-year-old girl, visiting the school for the first time. The 1990's-model, petrol vehicle, fitted with an LPG cylinder, itself was bought by the school authorities on Friday and deployed to ferry children for the first time on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Syria's Assad says his forces' gains are "prelude" to rebels' final defeat

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Monday his forces rapid recent gains in their Russian-backed military offensive presaged the eventual defeat of the nine-year insurgency that sought to oust him from power.But Assad, in an appearance...

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he lost respect for players involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. They cheated. ... I dont agree with the punishment, Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels spring training facility...

Barca deny criticising players, including Messi, on social media

Madrid, Feb 17 AFP Barcelona have denied trying to boost the image of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu by hiring a company that criticised current and former players, including Lionel Messi, on social media. According to Spanish radio st...

Odisha''s growth rate likely to fall to 6.16pc in FY20

Natural calamities and deceleration in mining and manufacturing sectors were amongthe key factors that may lower Odishas economic growth to 6.16 per cent in the 2019-20 fiscal, a state government reportshowed on Monday. Odishas growth rate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020