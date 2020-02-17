Andhra Pradesh officials demolished huts without notice in Pinagadi, allege villagers

People in Pinagadi village near Pendurthi on Monday alleged that state revenue officials forcibly demolished their huts without giving them time to pick up their belongings. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and District Revenue Administration had recently released a notification to acquire agriculture land in Anandapuram, Bheemili, Padmanabham, Sabbavaram, Visakha Rural, Anakapalle, and other areas.

The Notifications stated that a total of 6,116.50 acres of land will be acquired, including 2,552.33 acre of assigned lands, 2,343.98 acre of occupied land and 755.59 acres of wastelands. According to villagers, the revenue officials got the land vacated with the help of the police and demolished the huts in the area without giving time to the dwellers to pick up their belongings.

They said on protesting against it, the police detained them and shifted to the Pendurthi Police station. Mandal Revenue Officer Paila Rama Rao said that 32 acres of land has been occupied.

"Recently the government has given order to vacant land pooling for housing scheme. We are going by the orders of the District Collector. Villagers tried to stop our job," Rao said. Meanwhile, ex-Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy met villagers at Pendurthi Police Station and extended support to the affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.