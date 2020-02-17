New parliament building will widen gap with the poor: Subhash Kashyap

Former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap on Monday said the new parliament building will further widen the "gulf" between the government and the country's poor. Speaking at a book launch at Gandhi Smriti here, Kashyap said when it comes to lavish lifestyles "our politicians are not less than Mughals."

He said the new parliament building on which a large amount of money will be spent is against the ideals of Mahtama Gandhi. "The new parliament building will further widen the gulf between the parliament and the poor man's hut as money which should be utilised for the poor will be used for this building," Kashyap said while addressing attendees from the dais.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present at the event. Taking further dig at politicians and referring to the central government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kashyap said a campaign to clean the country has started but it's not known when a campaign will be started to clean politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.