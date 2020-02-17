Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence minister reviews performance of four shipbuilding PSUs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 22:00 IST
Defence minister reviews performance of four shipbuilding PSUs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held review meetings with four shipbuilding public sector units (PSUs) wherein their senior officials apprised him about the companies' current activities and future plans, a government statement said. Singh appreciated the improvement in performance of these PSUs -- Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) -- over the years and urged them to further strive to become "world-class and compete at the international level", the statement noted.

"Appreciating the indigenization levels achieved by these defence PSUs, Raksha Mantri urged them to explore further avenues in the push for 'Make in India'. He also called for full capacity utilisation and exploring new modes of business models to increase exports," it stated. Senior officials of these companies gave presentations to the minister in separate meetings and "apprised him about their current activities and future plans", the statement said.

The GRSE has a significant presence in the segment of Bailey bridges -- a type of pre-fabricated and portable bridge -- with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) being the prime customer. "GRSE is exporting such bridges to friendly neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh," the statement noted. The company has the "distinction" of delivering more than 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, it added.

The MDL has successfully indigenized certain equipment such as "sonar dome, ship installed chemical agent detection system... main batteries for Scorpene submarines, multiple cable transit glands" on a no-cost no-commitment basis. A no-cost, no-commitment (NCNC) rule means that the government neither bears the cost of the trials nor is it committed to buy the products after the trials.

According to the statement, the GSL has made significant inroads into global markets with export of diverse vessels to Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries. "Till date, the shipyard (GSL) has exported 36 vessels and a damage control simulator to friendly foreign countries," the statement mentioned.

The GSL has signed agreements with NBCC in the field of project management consultancy, with Larsen & Toubro to jointly produce defence equipment for both domestic as well as export market, with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in the field of composites and exports of defence products, the statement said. Regarding Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), the statement said with "best productivity measures and improved morale", the company has undergone a major turnaround by achieving operating and net profit for the last four consecutive years -- 2015-16 to 2018-19 -- after a gap of 65 years without any financial assistance or grant from the government.

The revenue from operations of HSL has increased year-on-year during the last four years, the statement noted. "The profit after tax has increased by 73 per cent during 2018-19 when compared with previous year... The HSL has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in the competitive tendering process for 3 tenders during the 2018-19," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Create more awareness about PMFBY: Centre to stakeholders

The Centre on Monday appealed all stakeholders to create awareness among farmers about central scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana PMFBY. The PMFBY was launched in January 2016 replacing the older schemes to ensure farmers pay less prem...

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as Chinas moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnights trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0...

UPDATE 1-Syria's Assad says his forces' gains are "prelude" to rebels' final defeat

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Monday his forces rapid recent gains in their Russian-backed military offensive presaged the eventual defeat of the nine-year insurgency that sought to oust him from power.But Assad, in an appearance...

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he lost respect for players involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. They cheated. ... I dont agree with the punishment, Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels spring training facility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020