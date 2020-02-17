Wife helped man rape 22-year-old in Kolkata, arrested: Police

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped in south Kolkata's Patuli area, said police

who on Monday arrested the accused and his wife, for aiding him in committing the crime.

The survivor was known to the couple and they had helped her in getting a job last month, said a police

official. The couple, in their late 20s, was arrested on the

basis of a complaint filed by the woman alleging rape, which happened on February 9, police sources said.

The arrest was made in the evening and further investigations into the case are underway, the official said.

