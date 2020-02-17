Census of migratory birds in 13 wetlands of Kashmir begins

The Jammu and Kashmir wildlife Protection Department (JKWPD) began a census of migratory birds in 13 wetlands of the Kashmir Valley on Monday, said Ifshan Deewani, the Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division, Kashmir. Besides migratory birds, other endemic birds living in the Valley's wetlands are also being counted.

Kashmir University, SKUAST-K, World Wildlife Fund, Wildlife Conservation Fund, School for Rural Development and Environment, WUCMA, Kashmir Bird Watchers Club, Wildlife SOS, Volunteers and freelancers are taking part in the census. An orientation programme was conducted at camping ground in Hokersar to make the participants acquainted with census techniques.

The programme is aimed to identify the current status of 13 valley Wetlands including Hokersar, Mirgund, Narkara, Hygam, Badi Nambal, Shallabugh, Anchar, Dal Lake, Wullar Lake, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh and Freshkori Wetland which harbour a sizeable number of migratory birds and to check their population fluctuation during Winter migration, Deewani said. She said that coordinated efforts by the Department of Wildlife Protection to conduct the census this year will go a long way in establishing the numbers of various water birds, particularly the migratory waterfowl, that visit the wetlands of the Valley during winter.

