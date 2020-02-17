Alan Shuhaib can write LLB exam: Kannur University informs Kerala HC

The Kannur University on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Alan Shuhaib, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, can write the LLB second semester exam. The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kannur University to reply within 48 hours on the completion of the procedure the LLB second semester exam in which Alan Shuhaib, can appear.

The Court said this in Alan's plea that he be allowed to write the second semester LLB exam on February 18. The court had said that if the university informs them that Alan can attend the examination, the NIA should be prepared to arrange for it.

Alan was arrested along with another accused, Thaha Fasal, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode last November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

