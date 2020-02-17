Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alan Shuhaib can write LLB exam: Kannur University informs Kerala HC

The Kannur University on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Alan Shuhaib, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, can write the LLB second semester exam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:48 IST
Alan Shuhaib can write LLB exam: Kannur University informs Kerala HC
File photo of Kerala High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Kannur University on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Alan Shuhaib, who is in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody, can write the LLB second semester exam. The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kannur University to reply within 48 hours on the completion of the procedure the LLB second semester exam in which Alan Shuhaib, can appear.

The Court said this in Alan's plea that he be allowed to write the second semester LLB exam on February 18. The court had said that if the university informs them that Alan can attend the examination, the NIA should be prepared to arrange for it.

Alan was arrested along with another accused, Thaha Fasal, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Kozhikode last November. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Lions seeking trade partner for CB Slay

The Detroit Lions are seeking a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. Sources told Schefter the Lions have spoken with multiple teams and that any team that trades for Slay would have to com...

Soccer-Atletico one of football's toughest fixtures, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his team were ready for one of footballs most difficult challenges as they prepare to visit Atletico Madrid in Tuesdays Champions League last 16 first leg. The European champions are runaway leaders in t...

UPDATE 1-Britain OK with basic Australia-type trade with EU if free-trade deal impossible - PM aide

Britain is ready to trade with the European Union on basic international terms that the bloc currently follows with Australia if a more ambitious free trade agreement cannot be reached, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Europe adviser said. Dav...

Soccer-FIFPRO to support players who walk off over racism

The world football players union FIFPRO said on Monday it will support players or teams who walk off the pitch due to racism, after the abuse suffered by FC Porto forward Moussa Marega during a Portuguese league match on Sunday. The Mali fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020