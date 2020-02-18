Bhuj hostel case: Court remands principal, others to 2-day police custody

A total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident at a college in Gujarat's Kutch where girls were made to remove their underwear to check whether or not they were menstruating. The others sent to remand include the coordinator, supervisor and a lady peon of the institute.

The four accused had been nabbed by the police and presented in a court on Monday. The police had initially demanded 3 days remand of the accused, but the court granted two days to the police.

Earlier on Monday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said that the trustee of the Institute will give a written commitment to abolish such a discriminatory practice. Dr Rajul L. Desai, Member, NCW called for a meeting with Range IG on the incident. Also present were District Collector, Superintendent of Police and other District Level Officers.

The women's body said that an FIR has also been filed against four women, who have been held responsible for the bizarre strip- test practice. On Friday, the NCW had taken cognizance of a media report of the February 14 incident in which 68 girls at the hostel of the Sahjanand Girls Institute were forced to undergo a 'strip' test to check if they were menstruating. (ANI)

