Two dead in accident in Andhra's Krishna district

Two people lost their lives in a road accident on the outskirts of Nakkalapeta village of Krishna district, according to police. The deceased have been identified as 24-year old Ramgopal, a CA student, and his 38-year-old uncle K Harikrishna.

"The duo were going on a two-wheeler this afternoon, while on the outskirts of Nakkalapeta village, the bus of an engineering college coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. Leading to the death of the two on the spot," Kanchikacherla Police Station Sub Inspector Srihari Rao told ANI over phone on Monday. The police team have detained the bus driver and seized the bus.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

