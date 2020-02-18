Army defuses three mortar shells fired by Pak troops in Poonch
The Army detected and defused three mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.
The shells had landed in hamlets along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar on Thursday last but did not explode.
The bomb disposal squads of the Army detected them and defused them safely, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Army chopper crashes near Reasi in J-K, pilots safe
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh see fall in temperatures, Drass freezes at minus 30 degrees
Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature
These people (AAP and Arvind Kejriwal) questioned Army on surgical strikes: PM Modi at Delhi rally.
9 IEDs recovered as security forces bust hideout long LoC in J-K's Poonch