UP govt allots Rs 2,000 cr for Jewar airport in budget
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted a fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The announcement was made during the budget presentation by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.
"A budget of Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed for the Noida International Greenfield Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar. The airport is expected to go operational by 2023," Khanna said in his speech. The UP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for FY 2020-21 in the state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Will Pakistan decide who Indians should vote for, asks Yogi Adityanath
SP leader Abu Asim Azmi extends support to Sharjeel Imam, hits out at Yogi Adityanath
After Kejriwal, Owaisi too will soon chant 'Hanuman Chalisa,' says Yogi Adityanath
EC issues show-cause notice to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his 'biryani to terrorists' remark.
3 killed after bus rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh